Laqshya Media Group executes Santoor’s multilingual outdoor campaign across seven states

Amarjeet Hudda, COO of Laqshya Solutions, said, “It’s always our goal at Laqshya Media Group to build long-term relationships with brands who are just as passionate as we are. We’re so glad that Santoor is one of those brands, and we’re honored to empower them by delivering dynamic and contextually relevant regional content that resonates with campaign TG. Providing our clients with the best-in-class and most effective and innovative Out of Home solutions is what we’re all about.”