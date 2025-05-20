LEGO® Group launches OOH campaign in Delhi-NCR ahead of store opening

Ahead of the launch of India’s first LEGO® Certified Store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, the LEGO® Group is running a promotional campaign across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The campaign includes LEGO®-themed Uber cabs, billboards, and a brand film to announce the upcoming store.

As part of its promotional campaign, the LEGO® Group has installed five billboards shaped like LEGO® bricks across Delhi-NCR, including locations from Defence Colony to Cyber Hub. The billboards feature messages promoting the upcoming LEGO® Certified Store at Ambience Mall.

Starting May 23 until June 22, more than 50 LEGO®-themed Uber cabs will operate across the region. The cabs are partially wrapped in LEGO® colours and designs. On launch day, three fully wrapped cabs will transport influencers Sahiba Bali, Rohan Joshi, and Kareema Barry to the store opening.

Central to the campaign is a stop-motion film over a minute long, featuring a LEGO® Minifigure on a journey to find a missing piece. The film moves through various settings, including historical, fantasy, and urban Delhi landscapes. It ends with the reveal that the missing piece is India’s first LEGO® Certified Store.

The film launched digitally across LEGO® India’s Instagram page and will be amplified across InMobi and PVR Cinemas across Delhi-NCR and the IPL between May 15 to 30.