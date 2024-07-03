Lemonn unveils outdoor branding to push its recent campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
PeepalCo's investment app, Lemonn, is set to amplify its online campaign - ‘Zero rupaiye ka kharcha, Duniya bhar mein charcha’ that was launched last month at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This initiative will now be extended through an offline approach with strategic outdoor branding.
Lemonn is now taking its outreach efforts to the streets. The expansion includes robust outdoor branding initiatives in key cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, aimed at enhancing visibility and fostering deeper engagement with prospective users.
Talking about the campaign, Devam Sardana, business head, Lemonn said, “This campaign marks a significant step for Lemonn as we reach a wider audience of potential investors. Cricket and Bollywood resonate deeply with Indians, and by harnessing the excitement around these two passions, we hope to reach people across the length and breadth of the country.”
Lemonn is offering a lifetime free account (no account opening charges and no annual maintenance charges) and zero trading fee for one year to all its users. The campaign will emphasize this exceptional offer, specifically targeting beginners to help them start their investment journey.
He added “We've created a simple and intuitive platform to facilitate better discovery and easy decision-making for our users. Our zero-brokerage and no-account opening fees are specifically aimed at first-time investors, allowing them to start their investment journey with confidence.”
Lemonn is an investment app, launched by PeepalCo this year, a house of brands building wealth tech products for India. The app is designed to simplify the process of discovery and decision-making for new and experienced investors, offering easy access to investments in stocks and mutual funds.