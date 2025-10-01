LOVETC turns Kolkata’s taxis lilac for Durga Puja festive campaign

Every year, Durga Puja transforms Kolkata into a city of lights, art, and devotion, with pandal-hopping at its heart. Among the cultural icons of the city are its yellow Ambassador taxis, a familiar sight woven into Kolkata’s identity. This year, those taxis are getting a lilac makeover as part of LOVETC’s five-day festive campaign, turning them into mobile experiences that blend culture with brand presence during the busiest days of Puja.

Founded by Ananya Birla earlier this year, LOVETC is experimenting with new approaches to festival marketing, using moving installations to build direct engagement during one of Kolkata’s biggest cultural moments.





The campaign also features influencers Suhina Chakraborty, Saheli DebRay, and Sirin Hazari, who are documenting their pandal-hopping journeys, highlighting the intersection of beauty and festivity. To boost participation, LOVETC has tied up with local radio stations for a city-wide contest where people can spot lilac cars, share pictures on social media, and win prizes.

At the core of the campaign is LOVETC’s belief that beauty is a personal journey, tied closely to moments of self-expression and celebration.