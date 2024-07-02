Maharashtra government plans to implement a new policy for billboards in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On July 1, 2024, State Minister Uday Samant sent notice to the parliamentary assembly.
The Maharashtra government will introduce a new policy on hoardings in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as stated by Minister Uday Samant in the legislative assembly on Monday.
Samant mentioned this while talking about the billboards in the city that have been put up in violation of regulations. This follows the incident in Ghatkopar where a hoarding collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 17 individuals last month.
"A policy will be unveiled once the code of conduct for the legislative council polls ends after the results are declared for the graduates and teachers constituencies," the minister stated.
Samant provided information on the investigations into the Ghatkopar hoarding fall incident, stating that the committee led by retired chief judge Dilip Bhosle of the Allahabad High Court is looking into the issue.