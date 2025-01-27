Mangalam Organics launches new ad campaign for CamPure

Mangalam Organics, a camphor-based products and a brand of camphor fresheners, announced the launch of its new outdoor advertising campaign for CamPure with a refreshing twist.

Advertisment

The campaign highlights the cone shape of the CamPure camphor freshener with content that connects to topical matters using humour and light-hearted themes.

The campaign, "Fragrance Missiles, Locked & Loaded!", uses billboards with witty messages and visuals to highlight the benefits of CamPure's cone-shaped camphor freshener. Each billboard ties into topical matters with creative storytelling.

"We wanted to step outside the conventional and engage with our audience in a way that sparks joy and connects on a personal level. Our iconic cone-shaped freshener is not just a product; it's a symbol of innovation and freshness. By leveraging this unique shape, we aim to make our campaign memorable and impactful, all while bringing a smile to people's faces." said the director of Mangalam Organics.

The campaign will be launched in major Indian cities, focusing on high-traffic areas and key consumer hubs. The billboards use topical humour and visuals to attract attention and enhance brand recall.