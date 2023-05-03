MIB writes to States to curb outdoor ads of betting and gambling platforms

Betting platforms are now looking for ways to advertise through outdoor media using auto rickshaws, hoardings, banners etc.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting(MIB) has written a letter to all chief secretaries of all states and union territories asking them to take some steps to curb advertisements by online betting and gambling platforms in outdoor media, according to media reports.
In a letter dated May 2, 2023, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Apurva Chandra highlighted that while in mediums like online, electronic, and print the surrogate ads by such platforms have been curbed to a large extent, these companies have now started to use mediums like autorickshaw, metro, posters, banners, and hoardings to advertise about their platform.
He also requested the chief secretaries to ensure that appropriate action is taken to curb outdoor advertisements for betting and gambling platforms.
“Since betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, they pose financial and social economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children,” the letter mentions.