MOMS executes metro train branding campaign in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals

MOMS, a unit of Madison World, along with JC Decaux, has executed a successful metro train branding in Mumbai for Goldmedal Electricals.
Goldmedal has established itself as a leader in the electrical industry, manufacturing high quality, innovative electrical products including modular wiring devices, home automation systems, LED lighting, fans, MCBs, wires & cables, doorbells, and electrical accessories.
As part of Goldmedal's transit media debut in Mumbai, the brand boarded 3 metro trains with internal and external branding on Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 2B (DN Nagar to Anand Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East). In addition to connecting the Western Express Highway to the Western and Central Indian Railway Line, the newly constructed metro lines will provide excellent connectivity to the Western Express Highway. With large-scale train branding moving along the elevated corridor, it is a highly effective medium to reach audiences.
Inaugurated and flagged off by their brand ambassador Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes along with Goldmedal's Directors, every metro train has a different media format including wall panels, seat strips, handlebars and poster branding which covers the entire metro train internally to further enhance its impact and prominence.
On the successful collaboration for the campaign, Kishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals said, “The metros have become a second lifeline for Mumbai city. At Goldmedal, we make products for almost every electrical need - having our branding on the metro trains helps us reach out to our audience on a regular basis. We are glad to say that the Goldmedal branding looks amazing on these trains, and I would like to thank everyone for executing this campaign in a timely manner".
“Associating with Goldmedal has been an exciting endeavour for the MOMS team," says Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS. "Goldmedal is a classic example of how aesthetics meet convenience. This is the culmination of our persistence, and we are thrilled to see it come to fruition."