Mother Dairy rolls out ice cream OOH ads across Delhi NCR

Mother Dairy has launched an OOH campaign to promote its range of ice creams across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. Executed by Ideacafe, the campaign features various media formats including bus queue shelters, duct panels, LED screens, uni-poles, and metro media. The campaign highlights different flavours through visuals and one-liners aimed at drawing attention during the summer season.

The campaign strategy was to target key consumer touchpoints to connect, influence and build the required resonance at high footfall areas frequented by the target audience, around work areas, residential hubs, and market areas and important traffic junctions and arterial routes of the cities, lending high visibility to the campaign.

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, founder of Ideacafe had this to say, “Mother Dairy has always been a believer in the visual impact that the OOH medium provides as an impulsive category. As evangelists of the medium, we consider it a privilege to partner with brands who use the medium’s strength and its inherent characteristics to create unforgettable campaigns and this opportunity of working with Mother Dairy is no less than an honour for us at ideacafe.”

Mother Dairy spokesperson added, “Ice creams are all about excitement, newness, and fun – and that’s exactly what we have captured in our coolest ice cream campaign this summer. Aligned to Mother Dairy’s new identity, this campaign aims to build on a youthful and contemporary brand image, and showcase our innovative flavours like Bubblegum, Pina Colada, Double Trouble, and Choconado – moving beyond the traditional. From design to tonality, everything reflects a modern vibe, promising fresh, flavourful experiences like never before.”

Mother Dairy’s new ice cream campaign is one of the most visible in NCR this summer.