Mumbai local trains get a dose of humour and efficiency

Admatazz has launched an innovative out-of-home (OOH) campaign for BGauss, the electric scooter brand.
In an ingenious move aimed at Mumbai's bustling local train commuters, BGauss, the electric scooter brand, has electrified the city's train carriages with an innovative out-of-home (OOH) campaign. Designed to seamlessly blend with the daily grind of Mumbai locals, these bright contextual advertisements, brimming with wit and clever headlines, are turning heads and sparking conversations. Executed by the young team at integrated agency, Admatazz, this campaign introduces Mumbai commuters to the hassle-free joys of the BG-C12i electric scooter, offering a timely and humorous solution to the challenges of train travel.
"Our BGC12i campaign is all about celebrating the spirit of Mumbai's local train commuters. We aimed to bring a smile to their faces and show how our electric scooters can be a perfect fit for their lifestyle." Says Priyanka Kabra, brand director, BGauss Electric.
Yash Chandiramani, founder & chief strategist of Admatazz said "For over four years, our collaboration with BGauss has been a journey of innovation and partnership. Admatazz has always been at the forefront of digital creativity, but our commitment to delivering impactful campaigns goes beyond screens. We take pride in our integrated approach, which combines the best of digital-first thinking with the ability to excel in diverse creative formats. It's this synergy that has allowed us to create memorable campaigns like the one for BG-C12i."