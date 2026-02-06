Myntra launches sneaker brand Comet with OOH activation in Mumbai

Myntra has announced the launch of culture-led sneaker brand Comet on its platform, supported by an outdoor and experiential activation in Mumbai.

As part of the rollout, Myntra has unveiled a large-format OOH installation in Bandra, designed to create a high-impact visual experience in a public setting. The installation featured textured surfaces, smoke effects and a glowing centre, simulating the visual of a comet landing in the city and drawing attention from passers-by.

The reveal was integrated directly into the experience. Running along the outer ring of the comet-shaped installation was a clear sign-off, “Comet has landed on Myntra,” converting curiosity into clarity and anchoring the spectacle firmly to the platform. Designed with cinematic scale and detail, the installation delivered strong visual impact both on-ground and across social feeds, driving high recall through its immersive design.

Instead of following a conventional launch playbook, Myntra translated Comet’s arrival into a real-world experience, extending the brand’s core narrative beyond communication and into the streets. The activation reflected Myntra’s disruptive approach to brand launches - culture-first and visually appealing and built to start a conversation.