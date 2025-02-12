Myntra pushes fast delivery for Valentine’s Gifts in Bengaluru

Myntra's M-Now service offers fast delivery of premium gifts in Bengaluru for Valentine's Day. The "Break Up with Basic" campaign encourages customers to choose unique gifts instead of common options like chocolates and roses.

M-Now's fast delivery helps last-minute shoppers get premium gifts on time. Myntra offers a wide selection of gifts delivered quickly, avoiding the need for mall trips or compromises.

The campaign highlighted last-minute gift options beyond basic choices, generating social interest. Myntra offers over 12,000 styles and 25,000 gifts through M-Now’s fast delivery service.