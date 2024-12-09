Myntra's OOH campaign mixes 'Market Volatility' with price crashes

In a move as striking as the stock market itself, Myntra has turned heads with its creative campaign, unveiled just ahead of the company’s flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS). The OOH hoardings, placed in the country, redefines the idea of fashion marketing with a cheeky play on financial and educational jargons.

The activation combines "market volatility" with "Price Crashes" during EORS. Customers and onlookers in the busy district are greeted with a visual display that highlights the "Price Crash" theme.

To further amplify the “Price Crash” theme, Myntra has also featured another activation in line with Crash Courses which is AI generated. While a 'Crash Course' typically refers to an intensive learning experience, Myntra's “Price Crash” activation signifies dramatic price reductions, making products more accessible. This play on words highlights the excitement associated with finding incredible deals during EORS.



Myntra is hosting the 21st edition of its End of Reason Sale (EORS) from December 7th to 17th. The sale offers shoppers nationwide access to over 9500 brands and 3.5 million styles.