Naukri turns metro rides into a cue for career rethink in latest campaign

Naukri has rolled out an out-of-home campaign across the Mumbai and Delhi Metro, using contextual cues inside coaches to prompt professionals to reconsider delayed job decisions. Centred on the line 'Kab tak latke rahoge?', the activation is aimed at commuters who continue in unsatisfying roles despite growing workplace frustration.

The campaign uses mirror installations placed beside metro doors, ensuring the message appears when passengers naturally pause during entry and exit. By linking the prompt to a common behavioural pattern—hesitation despite dissatisfaction—the brand attempts to turn a routine commute into a moment of self-evaluation.

Since its launch, the initiative has drawn widespread social sharing, with commuters posting images of the mirrors and commentary on the messaging. According to the company, the campaign has generated significant organic reach driven by user-generated content.

The activation is built on a trend observed across major cities: rising awareness of workplace unhappiness coupled with delays in taking the next step. By placing the message within everyday travel, the brand seeks to make the hesitation more visible.

Sumeet Singh, group chief marketing officer, Infoedge, said: “As India’s leading career platform, Naukri continues to push the boundaries of marketing innovation. Our recent metro train campaigns are designed to engage the modern white-collar workforce in fresh, contextually relevant ways. We want to remind today’s jobseekers that new opportunities are always within reach—and that Naukri is right there with them on that journey.”

The company has previously taken similar insight-driven approaches in initiatives such as the Peanut campaign and its CA Day communication. The metro activation continues this direction by turning an ordinary commute into a career-related prompt.

Early responses suggest contextual OOH continues to hold influence among urban professionals, particularly when placed within moments of natural pause and reflection during daily travel.