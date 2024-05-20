News18 executes an interactive OOH campaign in GroupM offices

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GroupM employees engaged in candid conversations with the News18's anchors.
Amidst all the excitement for the General Elections, News18 Network has launched a campaign, wherein an interactive experience was set up at GroupM to create a buzz around News18’s election coverage.
As part of the campaign, employees of GroupM saw the strategically placed branded screen as just some OOH media deployment at their office. Imagine their surprise when the screen came alive and the News18 anchor whose picture was on display started to speak.
Through the screen, News18 anchors - Zakka Jacob, managing editor, CNN-News18, Rahul Shivshankar, consulting editor, Network18 and Rubika Liyaquat, consulting editor, News18 India interacted with people who sat around or passed by the screen at the GroupM office.
The campaign aims to reiterate News18’s positioning as THE destination for the elections. The campaign speaks of the fact that News18 brings heft to its coverage of General Election on the back of the most experienced and prominent team of anchors, its massive reach, its huge on-ground presence, its spread of TV, digital and social assets and different formats of content being offered that translates into programming that is unmatched and unrivalled.