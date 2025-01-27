Nila Spaces & Times OOH launch roadblock outdoor campaign in Ahmedabad

Nila Spaces, a luxury real estate company, launched an outdoor roadblock campaign in Ahmedabad. Designed by Interbrand and executed with Times OOH, the campaign featured visuals at key locations, including major routes and pathways to the concert venue. The campaign connected a global event with the aspirations of Ahmedabad’s urban community.

Advertisment

Deep Vadodaria, CEO of Nila Spaces, said, “This campaign underscores our dedication to creating bold, impactful experiences that resonate with our audience. By leveraging the scale and reach of 120 digital screens across Ahmedabad, we wanted to showcase our flagship development, Vida, while reflecting our vision of redefining urban living. The roadblock campaign allowed us to connect with our community in a dynamic way, creating meaningful touchpoints that align with our ethos of innovation and progressiveness.”

Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Mishra, CEO, interbrand, India & South Asia, said, “Context was always everything and today topicality drives social. What it means for brands is a new approach to using media beyond traditional planning. But this works only if one can create an authentic connection for the brand and the topicality. In Nila we had the boldness and sense to do so. So, to leverage the concert frenzy and connect with the right audience for seeding current and future plans, the cool and iconoclastic wellness realty brand made an unmissable iconic move of an outdoor roadblock for its development ‘Vida’. The meaningful connection came through a subtle suggestion to live life’s every moment fully. At the celebrated event now, and at Vida apartments every day.”