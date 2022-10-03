Noise launches its OOH campaign featuring Rishabh Pant

The new campaign celebrates the brand's leadership in the smartwatch space by maintaining the No.1 position for eight quarters in a row.
Noise, the leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has rolled out an extensive Out of Home (OOH) campaign featuring the iconic cricketer and brand’s ambassador, Rishabh Pant. The new campaign celebrates the brand's leadership in the smartwatch space by maintaining the No.1 position for eight quarters in a row (IDC), and becoming the only Indian brand to emerge among the Top 4 global smartwatch players (Canalys).
Noise has strategically used statistical insight to further solidify their stance by emphasizing the fact that 1 out of every 4 smartwatches sold in India is a Noise smartwatch.
Reacting to the milestone, Noise cofounders, Gaurav Khatri, said, “We are a consumer-centric brand and this campaign is an effort towards celebrating our milestone with the millions of consumers whose constant support inspired us to achieve and uphold our leadership position. We always look for innovative touchpoints to connect with the users and build brand reliance”.
Panned out across the country, the month-long campaign reiterates the win at the high-impact OOH sites including Billboards and Unipoles, among others. The OOH campaign is placed at strategic touch points across all key markets including metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad.