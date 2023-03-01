Passpass Pulse takes a witty approach in its outdoor ads

The campaign created by FoxyMoron, engages with brands that are the “pulse” of young India.
FoxyMoron, a part of Zoo Media Network, the full-funnel digital creative agency for Passpass Pulse, India’s no. 1 candy from DS Group launched its annual campaign for World Compliment Day.
As part of this campaign, Passpass Pulse is lauding brands that are the “pulse” of young India. It has made grand gestures by complementing brands on billboards and also entered into a sweet Twitter exchange since modern brands that tend to engage in clever and unconventional banter.
The campaign #PulseOfCompliments was created and conceptualized by the artistic minds at FoxyMoron. The campaign turned heads and garnered admiration for brands by complimenting them with quirky billboards from Passpass Pulse for six brands namely, Dominos, Dunzo, Airtel, boAt, Zomato, and Radio Mirchi with witty ad copies.
Arvind Kumar, general manager marketing, Dharampal Satyapal Foods, says, “World Compliment Day campaigns of Pass Pass Pulse have been immensely successful since 2020. While brand banters are pretty common in the social media space, Pulse has leveraged a unique approach to bring forth the ideology of spreading love and joy amongst all the brands out there. Through billboards, this time we decided to do something different to say thank you. We believe that compliments are a modest yet potent way to acknowledge the great work done by brands and we look forward to starting a chain reaction of magnanimity and gratitude in the digital space.”
Commenting on the successful campaign, Dhruv Warrior, national creative director, FoxyMoron adds, “This campaign is a true manifestation of what happens when clients and agencies work together to create a larger-than-life idea. This is what we strive to achieve at FoxyMoron, using the power of creativity and understanding the PULSE of Compliment Day by taking connecting experiences online-to-offline-to-online (O2O2O).”