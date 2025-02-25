Plum BodyLovin and SW Network unveils scented billboard in Gurugram

Plum BodyLovin' and SW Network have introduced India's first scented billboard at Gurugram's Cyber Hub. The installation features the Vanilla Caramello fragrance.

The display allows passersby to experience its scent. The Valentine's weekend activation introduces visitors to the brand's lotion through a sensory experience. The fragrance includes notes of vanilla, salted caramel, pistachios, and almonds.

"We set out to revolutionise brand experience by moving beyond just visual engagement into the powerful realm of scent," explains Raghav Bagai, co-founder of SW Network. "The immediate and enthusiastic response from visitors who stopped to experience the fragrance firsthand confirmed our vision for this innovative campaign."

Stuti Sethi, brand lead at Plum BodyLovin', emphasises the significance of the campaign: "Fragrance has been fundamental to Plum BodyLovin's identity, and Vanilla Caramello Lotion exemplifies this commitment. This installation transforms traditional advertising into an unforgettable sensory moment, allowing consumers to experience our signature scent in an unprecedented way."