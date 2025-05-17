Prime Video drops hints for 'The Traitors' through iconic show quotes

Prime Video has launched billboards featuring popular lines from its hit shows like Mirzapur, Farzi, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Call Me Bae, Bandish Bandits, and The Boys. However, the quotes have been altered, sparking intrigue and speculation. The campaign hints at an upcoming announcement.

Prime Video is set to launch ‘The Traitors’, an Indian adaptation of the global reality series known for betrayal, deceit, and strategy. The show will test players' intellect, wit, and strategy. Billboards featuring altered quotes from popular Prime Video shows are part of the campaign, building interest in the upcoming series.

The billboards mark the start of a campaign for "The Traitors”, challenging viewer expectations for reality shows. Clues are now visible.