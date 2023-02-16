PROOH executes initiative audience planning campaign for Times Prime

The campaign will run for three months and feature 35 digital screens strategically placed in popular shopping and dining destinations.
The offline advertising industry, however, is slowly but steadily catching up and getting on board with technological innovation, introducing technologies like geofencing and beacons to offer tracking and personalization that were deemed impossible in years past. Imagine a world where billboards dynamically display ads targeted to each individual as they’re walking past them. Imagine ads sold in real-time auctions dynamically, and displayed across the city (or country) in a matter of minutes.
Considering the current state of advertising technology, the transition from OOH to DOOH is not only possible, but also inevitable from a business perspective. It’s actually already under way and gaining momentum. PROOH Technologies (inspired from “PRO” in the OOH Media Business) is India's First & Only 'Audience Guarantee' Ad Sales- Network which sells OOH & DOOH on modern online buying practices transforming conventional Buying method of Fixed monthly rental to 100% Audience impressions-based payment complimented by Data backed Audience Planning, Audience Measurement, Proof of Performance and 100% transparency in Vendor Costs.
Times Prime, the premium subscription service has made the 1st mover advantage and has become the 1st brand to advertise on these spectacular sites.
The outdoor campaign from Cyber Hub to Gurgaon showcases the brand’s new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and feature 35 digital screens strategically placed in popular shopping and dining destinations. This unique campaign has been executed in association with PROOH, an ad network of uber premium digital and static road facing inventory.
Campaign Details
Placed at strategic high footfall locations across Delhi NCR, the brand has been able to touch over 30 million prospective members in a span of just 15 days during their unique benefits campaign called Members’ Fest. The 360 approach to the campaign has helped the brand set new landmarks with a 247% increase in organic traffic, 85% increment in website visits and 700% jump in purchase intent shown through searches of Times Prime coupons. The 15-day campaign introduced benefits from fan-favourite brands like MX Gold, McDonald's, WOW Skin Science, Zoft, Organic Harvest, Myntra and gratified over 1 lakh members.
Harshita Singh, business head, Times Prime, said, "Our 15-day extravaganza of exclusive benefits and experiences was a major success. The targeted approach drove engagement, brand awareness, and interaction. To keep raising the bar, we're partnering with PROOH Technologies for better innovation and adopting the latest marketing technologies.”
"This is an industry first initiative combining audience planning, programmatic DOOH ad placement around cohort movement patterns and buying DOOH and OOH space on no fixed rental, instead on impressions delivered," says Vishnu Mohan, Co-Founder of PROOH Technologies.