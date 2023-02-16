PROOH executes initiative audience planning campaign for Times Prime

Campaign Details

Placed at strategic high footfall locations across Delhi NCR, the brand has been able to touch over 30 million prospective members in a span of just 15 days during their unique benefits campaign called Members’ Fest. The 360 approach to the campaign has helped the brand set new landmarks with a 247% increase in organic traffic, 85% increment in website visits and 700% jump in purchase intent shown through searches of Times Prime coupons. The 15-day campaign introduced benefits from fan-favourite brands like MX Gold, McDonald's, WOW Skin Science, Zoft, Organic Harvest, Myntra and gratified over 1 lakh members.