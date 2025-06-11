Rapport partners with OnePlus India for full-train wrap activation on Bengaluru Metro

Rapport Chrome, the outdoor arm of IPG Mediabrands, has partnered with OnePlus India to launch an innovative activation for the recently launched OnePlus 13s, marking the first full-train wrap on Bengaluru’s Green Line Metro. Introduced by Namma Metro (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation) as a new advertising format, the full-train wrap utilises the city’s busiest transit corridors to showcase the recently launched OnePlus 13s to commuters.

The OnePlus 13s activation features visuals of the phone held in hand, with train windows designed to resemble the device’s camera interface, giving the impression that passengers are capturing Bengaluru’s cityscape. Inside the train, thoughtful interior branding includes messaging tailored to enhance the commuter experience.

The Green Line, connecting key commercial and residential areas, is one of Bengaluru’s most travelled routes, offering significant visibility and consumer reach for the OnePlus 13s.

This initiative highlights a creative approach to transit advertising, aligning with OnePlus’ focus on innovation in product design and marketing.

Vinkoo Chakraborty, president, Rapport Chrome, said “Collaborating with OnePlus on this trailblazing campaign has redefined the possibilities of creative contextualisation in outdoor advertising in India. By combining innovative design with the strategic reach of the Green Line, we’ve created a powerful platform to showcase the OnePlus 13s to millions.”