Roff launches ‘Naak Kat Gayi’ OOH campaign on tile fixing

Pidilite’s tile and stone adhesive brand, Roff, has launched an Out of Home campaign titled "Naak Kat Gayi." Using the popular Hindi phrase, the campaign highlights the embarrassment caused by broken or poorly fixed tiles and urges homeowners to choose Roff for reliable tile and stone fixing.

Sandeep Tanwani, chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries, said, "At Pidilite, we strive to connect with our audience in a tone and language that resonates with them. Humour has always been our tonality. Roff’s new campaign is a humorous take on the importance of choosing the right tile adhesive. Usage of tiles on surfaces within homes and commercial buildings is rapidly growing. There is considerable involvement in choosing the right tiles both for aesthetics and for robustness. Through this campaign, we are reiterating that Roff continues to be the trusted Tile and stone fixing expert."

The creative, can be seen across tile hubs and outdoor locations (like Bandra in Mumbai), as well as cinema halls, features a mural-style image of a man with a missing tile, right where the nose should be. The visual punchline lands with the caption “Roff se tile nahi lagaya? Naak Kat Gayi.”

“‘Naak Kat Gayi’ isn't just a clever play on words, it's a mirror to every homeowner's deepest fear. Because in Indian homes, when your tiles fall, so does your pride. At the heart of this insight lies Roff, a tile adhesive that does more than just hold tiles in place. It holds up your reputation. With Roff, we're not just delivering a product, we're delivering confidence, trust, and the assurance that your tiles and your honor will always remain intact. After all, our homes are extensions of who we are, and both deserve nothing less than unshakeable reliability, says Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (West).

The phrase, often used to highlight embarrassment, reflects the result of using poor-quality tile adhesives. Roff positions itself as a reliable choice for tile and stone fixing, maintaining its culturally relevant and humorous advertising approach.