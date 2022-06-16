Samsung’s OOH campaign for WindFree AC Technology rolled out by Cheil India & Platinum Outdoor

An innovative out-of-home campaign by Samsung for its brand-new Split ACs with WindFree technology is executed by Cheil India in association with Platinum Outdoor, a unit of Madison World. The new technology which is the highlight of this innovation, delivers powerful yet gentle cooling with 23000 micro holes. Following a two-year pandemic-mandated lockdown, the objective of the activity was to capitalize on bringing out the best through OOH innovation and a huge revival of outdoor commute by placing large hoardings and branding at high traffic areas.