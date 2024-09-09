Signify installs an illuminated 16 feet tall modak in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Illuminating the spirit of Maharashtra’s iconic Ganpati festival Signify, the lighting brand, unveiled an illuminated modak installation, recognised by both the Asia and India Book of Records. Powered by Philips lights, towering at 16 feet with a glowing 4-foot base, the installation will grace the intersection of the Chintamani Ganpati Mandal and Lal Bagh Cha Raja in Mumbai from September 7, 2024, for the next 11 days.
In line with Signify’s #BrighterLifeBetterWorld vision, this unique installation is a testament to the brand’s commitment to bringing the best of innovation to India blending in the festivities, devotion, prosperity, and heritage.
Over 10 days a dedicated team of more than 70 individuals worked to create this spectacle. Their collective effort and passion resulted in a stunning display that showcases Signify’s innovative prowess to blend in modern technology with traditions to create something extraordinary.
Speaking about this remarkable achievement, Nikhil Gupta, head of marketing, strategy, Govt. Affairs & CSR - Signify, Greater India said, “Innovation is at the forefront of everything we do at Signify. We are focused on pushing the boundaries to bring in the best of innovation to India and this installation is yet another testament to our commitment to celebrating India’s vibrant spirit. We are thrilled to have set a benchmark with the Largest Illuminated Modak Installation, it is a proud moment for us, as we continue to lead the way in lighting innovation and sustainability, making a lasting impact on the society.”
The illuminated modak installation is a shining example of Signify’s dedication to innovation and celebration. This unique project seamlessly blends advanced lighting technology with cultural significance, creating a visually stunning and meaningful impact.
The modak, a traditional Indian sweet, symbolises prosperity and is associated with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. By illuminating this iconic symbol, Signify brings in festivities, cultural heritage and modern technology. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to bring the best of lighting technology to India, enriching lives and communities through the power of light.