Sleepyhead offers Bengaluru youth Rs. 1 lakh for doing nothing

Sleepyhead, the sleep and lifestyle solutions brand by Duroflex, is transforming relaxation into a sport with the launch of 'SIT Games' – a competition where participants can win Rs. 1 lakh simply by sitting for 8 hours straight. SIT Games, set for April 5 at Sleepyhead’s Koramangala store in Bengaluru, will reward participants with up to Rs.1 lakh for sitting for eight hours. Hosted by content creator Bekarobar, the contest will feature challenges with one simple rule — no standing up.

Advertisment

To promote SIT Games, Sleepyhead has launched an out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Bengaluru. Bus shelters and mobile vans carry taglines like, ‘We spent money on this van so you could earn Rs. 1 lakh for just sitting,’ targeting high-traffic areas. Posters teasing the event have also been put up across the city. Each installation includes a QR code for easy on-the-spot registration.

Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group said, “At Sleepyhead, we are building a brand that understands what young India really wants – genuine comfort that fits into their lifestyle. The youth loves to ‘chill’ and we are here to reward the art of unwinding with SIT Games. This campaign embodies our mission to make relaxation fun, proving that sometimes, the best wins come from simply sitting back and enjoying the moment.”

Registrations for SIT Games are open. Participants must sit for 8 hours and outlast others to win. Interested participants can scan the QR codes on Sleepyhead’s OOH ads across Bengaluru or visit the official website to register.