Special Investigation Team of Mumbai Crime Branch files chargesheet on Mumbai hoarding collapse

According to the chargesheet, while the excavator was preparing the site for the billboard, a tree fell, prompting the operator to sense the presence of soft soil. He recommended a soil check to adjust the building plans and ensure the stability of the structure. This check would have taken 15 days. But Ego Media director Bhavesh Bhinde and former director Jahnavi Marathe ignored the warning and proceeded without a soil check, according to the chargesheet.