Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates mothers with AI generated Durga Avatars

The brand has initiated a new campaign showcasing 1008 AI-generated physical Durga Avatars of real mothers.
ITC's Sunfeast Mom's Magic, celebrates motherhood by introducing its unique campaign, #HarMaaDurga. The campaign was launched during Durga Pujo to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible strength that every mother possesses.
It has been conceptualised and executed by Team Pumpkin and the innovative AI tool has been developed by Tech Pepo (Team Pumpkin’s tech vertical).
The brand collaborated with mothers in Kolkata presenting 1008 Durga avatars at Ahiritola pandal. It was attended by Koel Mallick and Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Additionally, Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, honoured the AI Durga avatar of his mother at the event. Each physical avatar represents a real mother transformed into the divine Durga Maa using AI technology.
Commenting on the campaign, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits & Cakes, said, "We believe in the magic of mothers, and our #HarMaaDurga initiative is a tribute to the magic that they weave in our lives every day. By using AI to depict real mothers as Durga Maa, we aim to highlight the inherent power of every mother. Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the tireless dedication, exceptional warmth of mothers and appreciates them for their extraordinary superpower."
The company reached out to 100 societies in Kolkata to invite them to participate in the initiative. Their photos were then transformed to create Durga Maa avatars. Through the campaign website, anyone can create a Durga avatar by uploading a photo.