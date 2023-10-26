Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates mothers with AI generated Durga Avatars

Commenting on the campaign, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits & Cakes, said, "We believe in the magic of mothers, and our #HarMaaDurga initiative is a tribute to the magic that they weave in our lives every day. By using AI to depict real mothers as Durga Maa, we aim to highlight the inherent power of every mother. Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the tireless dedication, exceptional warmth of mothers and appreciates them for their extraordinary superpower."