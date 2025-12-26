Swiggy Scenes rolls out ‘Un-Coop Yourself’ year-end activation

Swiggy Scenes has rolled out a year-end on-ground activation titled ‘Un-Coop Yourself’, aimed at nudging people to move away from spending New Year’s Eve indoors and instead explore social events in their cities.

The activation features a life-sized wooden installation designed to resemble a confined living space. Inside the structure, the setup mirrors a typical at-home New Year’s Eve scene, complete with a sofa, television, lighting and a lone individual, reflecting how many people spend the night indoors.

Placed in a public setting, the installation invites passersby to interact with it through an external buzzer. Once activated, the enclosed space transforms into a party environment with music, lighting effects and a disco ball. The visual shift is intended to contrast staying indoors with the experience of stepping out to celebrate.

Speaking about the activation, Supriya Shankar, VP, Swiggy Scenes, said: “As we bid adieu to 2025 and prepare to step into the new year, we wanted to remind people that the best parties aren’t happening on their couches. Un-Coop Yourself is our playful nudge to get people out and celebrate with friends and family. With Swiggy Scenes, discovering hyperlocal events from live gigs and rooftop parties to brunches is as easy as opening the app, where we currently have thousands of live events on the platform. The only thing left to do is show up instead of staying cooped up.”

The installation also directs audiences to the Swiggy Scenes platform, where users can browse and discover nearby New Year’s Eve events, including parties, live gigs, brunches and other local experiences.

Swiggy Scenes is positioned as Swiggy’s hyperlocal discovery platform, focused on helping users find events and experiences happening around them across cities.