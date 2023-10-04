Taj Mahal Tea installs a rain-interactive billboard in Vijayawada

The billboard, known as 'Megh Santoor', is a combination of technology, nature, and the soulful notes of Raag Megh Malhar, associated with the monsoon rains.
Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea, the leading tea brands, celebrates a significant achievement as it secures a Guinness World Record for its innovative outdoor campaign in Vijayawada. The billboard, known as 'Megh Santoor,' located opposite the Vijayawada junction railway station, combines technology, nature, and the soulful notes of Hindustani classical music, specifically Raag Megh Malhar, which is associated with the monsoon rains.
Measuring an impressive 2250 square feet, 'Megh Santoor' uses raindrops to play notes on the Santoor, creating a symphony that resonates with the Raga of the Rains. The Guinness World Record certification was presented to Taj Mahal Tea by Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, India, and APAC.
Shiva Krishnamurthy, beverages and foods head at Hindustan Unilever, expressed excitement about the Guinness World Record recognition and described how 'Megh Santoor' is a unique way to show gratitude to the city of Vijayawada, which is significant for Taj Mahal Tea. The installation beautifully blends art, technology, and the love for Hindustani classical music.
The heart of the experience lies in the 31 strings and handles meticulously arranged to produce the enchanting strains of the ancient rain Raga, "Megh Malhar." Renowned Indian classical musician, percussionist, and composer, Taufiq Qureshi, contributed his expertise to ensure that the Raaga resonates with the true spirit of the Indian monsoon.
The creation of 'Megh Santoor' involved six months of conceptualization and the collaboration of over 50 professionals, resulting in this groundbreaking billboard that interacts with rain to produce music, delivering an unprecedented artistic and technological experience.