Tanishq rolls out large-scale OOH campaign across five Indian cities

Tanishq has rolled out a large-format out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad to promote its Radiance in Rhythm natural diamond collection.

Executed by Laqshya Media Group, the campaign focused on sustained visibility rather than short-term bursts. Premium billboards and digital screens were placed along major roads and high-traffic urban corridors, creating a continuous visual presence across daily commute routes.

Instead of isolated placements, the visuals appeared sequentially across key stretches of each city, giving the campaign a takeover-like feel. The approach was designed to mirror ideas of permanence and rarity associated with natural diamonds, while integrating the collection into everyday city movement.

The collection itself draws inspiration from modern women and themes of individuality and personal expression. The outdoor execution reflected this by situating the designs within familiar cityscapes, turning public routes into repeated visual touchpoints.

Yuvrraj Agarwaal, chief strategy officer, Laqshya Media Group, said: “Natural diamonds are about legacy and authenticity, things that cannot be manufactured. We created an outdoor campaign that felt just as real and permanent. We didn’t just give Tanishq visibility; we gave them a presence that matched the magnitude of their ‘Radiance in Rhythm’ collection. The out-of-home campaign translates its individuality and craftsmanship into a strong, highly visible presence across key city landscapes, enabling the story of rare natural diamonds to connect with audiences in a direct, impactful way. The streets became their gallery. You can’t scroll past a skyscraper. We didn’t just place ads; we orchestrated a visual takeover. When you have a product as rare as natural diamonds, you don’t whisper; you make the city stop and stare.”