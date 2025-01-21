Tata AIA Life’s OOH campaign shows how to enjoy today and plan for tomorrow

It’s a typical morning in Mumbai. Rohan, a 30-year-old IT professional, walks into his favorite café. With a latte in hand, he scrolls through his phone, thinking about the Smart TV he plans to buy.

Advertisment

As he steps out of the café, he notices a hoarding that reads:

“Classic Coffee to wake you up (with an arrow pointing to the café he just left)

Life Insurance so that you sleep peacefully (with an arrow pointing to the TATA AIA Life Insurance website).”

The message, part of Tata AIA’s campaign, Kuch Income Life Ke Liye, Kuch Life Insurance Ke Liye,’catches his attention. Rohan starts to wonder what life insurance could mean for someone like him—young and without major financial obligations.

Later that day, curiosity drives him to learn more. He discovers that life insurance isn’t just for people with dependents or big liabilities. It’s a smart financial move for anyone who wants to plan ahead while enjoying the present. By investing a small part of his income in life insurance, Rohan realises he can secure his future without compromising his current lifestyle.

Rohan’s experience is central to Tata AIA Life Insurance’s new campaign. It speaks to people of all ages who value their passions but might overlook the importance of financial planning.

Girish J Kalra, chief marketing officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “When we are young, it is easy to prioritise immediate pleasures over long-term security. But investing in life insurance solutions does not mean sacrificing what you love. Through this campaign, we want to show consumers that they can balance today’s aspirations with tomorrow’s goals, becoming truly ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar.’”



The campaign breaks away from the traditional, cautionary tone of life insurance advice. Instead of asking people to “stop spending and start saving,” it embraces their love for life’s joys—be it a fancy gadget, the latest fashion, or that dream car to whiz through roads.

“At 25 or 30, none of us want to hear advice that feels restrictive,” says Yash Chandiramani, CEO and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, the creative agency behind the campaign. “So, we flipped the narrative. Instead of asking people to spend less, we encouraged them to spend wisely—on the things they love today and on life insurance for tomorrow. It is a message that is playful, relatable, and empowering.”

The campaign uses out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with quirky messages on hoardings/ bus shelters strategically placed near cafés, fashion stores, car showrooms, electronics outlets, and other hotspots frequented by consumers at large. It uses social media to amplify these billboards and thereby ensure that the campaign reaches and connects with audiences across India.

Since its launch, the campaign was executed in 23 locations across seven cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur, and Surat. After gaining traction on social media, it went viral, reaching nearly nine million people. So far, it has generated 4,760,651 impressions and 1,566,771 engagements.



As Rohan discovers, starting life insurance early has its rewards. It means lower premiums, a longer duration to build a financial safety net, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing you have prepared for the unexpected. Life insurance is not just about protecting dependents—it is about ensuring that you can continue living the life you love, no matter what.

Through Kuch Income Life Ke Liye, Kuch Life Insurance Ke Liye, Tata AIA is redefining what it means to plan for the future. The campaign reminds young professionals that life insurance is not about giving up today; it is about securing tomorrow, one small step at a time.