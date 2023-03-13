Tata Consumer Products launches Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India at Delhi’s lifeline – The Delhi Metro

Present at the launch, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, "Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is a unique range of tea that aims to capture the authentic taste of street chai found across India. Each iconic city’s chai variant is designed to evoke pride and regional connection, and what better way to showcase the vibrancy of Delhi than by associating with the city's lifeline – the Delhi Metro. The Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai variant is a celebration of the bustling food and chai culture of Delhi, and is an ode to signature desserts Delhites love. Its packaging highlights the city's iconic monuments, instilling a sense of pride. RCR Rapstar has collaborated with us to create a rap that specifically captures the essence of Purani Dilli, bringing the streets of Delhi to life. Our aim with Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is to offer you a flavourful experience that takes you on a journey through the streets of Delhi/India with each sip."