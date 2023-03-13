Tata Consumer Products launches Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India at Delhi’s lifeline – The Delhi Metro

Launches signature Delhi Street Chai - Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai at The Delhi Metro.
Tata Consumer Products launched Tata Tea Premium - Street Chais of India, a range of teas celebrating the unique flavours inspired by the streets of India. The launch event was held at Sultanpur Metro station, where Mr Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, unveiled the new tea range. The launch event was a unique experience, with the Delhi metro being wrapped in the brand's Delhi pack, celebrating the Delhi Street Chai and iconic Delhi monuments. To take forward this approach, the voice that represents street, Rapper RCR Rapstar performed a specially composed rap song that captured the colourful spirit of Delhi's street chai culture, while traveling from Sultanpur to Lok Kalyan Marg metro station. As one of the most successful operating metros in India, the Delhi metro serves as an element of pride for Delhi-ites and truly reflects the action and emotion of the city.
The brand wants to offer this experience to its consumers by bringing the flavours inspired by four different regions of India to their homes. The range includes four iconic variants inspired by the signature flavours from the streets of India - Kolkata Street Chai, Mumbai Cutting Chai, Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai, and Hyderabadi Irani Chai.
Present at the launch, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, "Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is a unique range of tea that aims to capture the authentic taste of street chai found across India. Each iconic city’s chai variant is designed to evoke pride and regional connection, and what better way to showcase the vibrancy of Delhi than by associating with the city's lifeline – the Delhi Metro. The Purani Dilli ki Mithai Chai variant is a celebration of the bustling food and chai culture of Delhi, and is an ode to signature desserts Delhites love. Its packaging highlights the city's iconic monuments, instilling a sense of pride. RCR Rapstar has collaborated with us to create a rap that specifically captures the essence of Purani Dilli, bringing the streets of Delhi to life. Our aim with Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India is to offer you a flavourful experience that takes you on a journey through the streets of Delhi/India with each sip."
Rapper RCR Rapstar, said, “I was very happy working with Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India. I feel a strong connection with Tata Tea. It gives a homely feeling and a sense of belonging. I found it very interesting to create a rap for them dedicated to the street chai culture of my city – Delhi. Regardless of the setting, whether it is a hotel or a roadside tea stall, tea is consumed by everyone and known by various names in different regions of our country. A lot of memories of college, friends and singing are associated with tea. Although the names of tea are different, what I understand is that tea is an emotion, and it brings everyone together. I enjoyed and loved working with the superb team of Tata Tea Premium Street Chais of India."
The classic green colour and the packaging rightly brings out the premium-ness of the bra