Tata Tea Gold brings alive the joy of Durga Puja celebrations with locally designed festive edition series

Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder, Tree Design added, “One of the key things which is intrinsic to Durga Pujo are the idols which are made by local artisans. The art and craft of which is steeped in many generations of tradition. For the 2022 Tata Tea Gold Durga Puja packs we decided to harness this tradition to design the packs. The process took nearly one whole year as we explored the interiors of West Bengal, from village to village; by car, on ferries and on foot in search of these artists and craftsmen who could help capture the euphoria and glory of Durga Pujo through the beauty of their craft. Finally, honing in on 5 art forms; Clay Dolls, Shola, Terracotta, Kalighat and Dokra, we spent considerable time in these villages, working with these craftsmen to allow them to express their exquisite skills, steeped in the culture of the state which we could then showcase to the world through the TATA Tea Gold Festive Series packs.”