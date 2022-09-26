Tata Tea Gold brings alive the joy of Durga Puja celebrations with locally designed festive edition series

Launches uniquely designed packs and Tea Table book depicting 5 famous art forms of West Bengal – Shola, Dokra, Terracotta, Kalighat and Krishnanagar Clay Dolls.
Durga Puja is the time when every part of West Bengal erupts in festivities and joy. This is when the entire community comes together and celebrates the festival with much joy and enthusiasm. In Keeping with the festive spirit, Tata Tea Gold, one of West Bengal’s favourite tea brand is celebrating the festival by launching a special series of 15 festive edition packs inspired by the state’s rich ‘Shilpokala’ crafted specially by the artisans of Bengal.
Through this unique initiative, Tata Tea Gold is not only celebrating the Durga Puja, but also promoting various vibrant art forms across the state of West Bengal. Tata Tea Gold is bringing to life the exquisite skills of artisans through their festive packs’ designs. Tata Tea Gold’s campaign attempts is to pay homage to cultural heritage and celebrate arts form which are the heart of West Bengal.
These limited-edition packs are inspired from five art forms represented from different geographical regions of West Bengal. The Shola art is from Berhampore, Murshidabad region of the state, Dokra art is from Dokra Artisan Village, Purbha Burdhaman, Terracotta art from Panchmura, Bankura, Kalighat art has its roots in Naya, Pingla and Pachim Medinipur, while Krishnanagar Clay Dolls are popularly from Putulpatti, Ghurni and Krishnanagar.
These towns have been the birthplace of these folk-art forms and now are a part of the intangible heritage of West Bengal.
The uniquely designed range of festive packs has been made in special collaborating with 5 renowned master craftsmen of West Bengal who bring to fore the joy and essence of each of the 5 special days of Pujo celebrations starting from Shashti to Dashami.
Commenting on the new Durga Pujo campaign, Puneet Das, president - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “West Bengal has always enjoyed being abundantly blessed with an artistic outlook and a rich cultural heritage which is very prominent in its traditional art forms and Durga Pujo is the most anticipated festival for Bengalis. As one of the most loved tea brands in the region, we take pride in understanding the people and local culture & our latest campaign has been specially crafted to celebrate the special art forms of Bengal which are intrinsic to the pujo spirit. We have partnered with five celebrated artists – Samir Kumar Saha, Narayan Kumbhakar, Tarit Paul, Rabilal Karmakar, and Khandu Chitrakar to jointly curate art designs for Tata Tea Gold during this Durga Puja. The limited-edition festive packs bring alive the same local art designs in a visually appealing gold packaging and celebrates the fervor attached with this vibrant festival. Great efforts have been made to bring alive the festivities through a beautiful visual narrative which will be loved by our consumers.”
Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder, Tree Design added, “One of the key things which is intrinsic to Durga Pujo are the idols which are made by local artisans. The art and craft of which is steeped in many generations of tradition. For the 2022 Tata Tea Gold Durga Puja packs we decided to harness this tradition to design the packs. The process took nearly one whole year as we explored the interiors of West Bengal, from village to village; by car, on ferries and on foot in search of these artists and craftsmen who could help capture the euphoria and glory of Durga Pujo through the beauty of their craft. Finally, honing in on 5 art forms; Clay Dolls, Shola, Terracotta, Kalighat and Dokra, we spent considerable time in these villages, working with these craftsmen to allow them to express their exquisite skills, steeped in the culture of the state which we could then showcase to the world through the TATA Tea Gold Festive Series packs.”