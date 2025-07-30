The Pant Project launches ‘Oops Proof’ outdoor push for rain-ready pants

The Pant Project, a menswear brand, has launched its “Oops Proof” campaign, its first outdoor transit media campaign, to promote its Water Repellent Pants. Designed for Mumbai’s monsoons and daily commutes, the campaign highlights the product’s practical use in everyday situations.

The “Oops Proof” campaign uses large-format branded buses running through key Mumbai areas like Thane, Andheri, Goregaon, Powai, Navi Mumbai, BKC, Santacruz, South Bombay, Lower Parel, and Marol. The campaign highlights how The Pant Project’s Water Repellent Pants are designed to handle everyday situations such as traffic, waterlogged roads, and spills.

Commenting on the campaign, Sukita Tapadia, chief marketing officer, said: “Buses felt like the most honest, hard-working metaphor for what these pants do—move through the mess, keep going, and never look out of place. That’s what ‘Oops Proof’ is really about. Life will throw things at you. Our pants are made to handle all of it.”

The campaign also features an community-driven challenge designed to directly engage Mumbaikars. The first 100 people who spot the “Oops Proof” bus, take a picture, share it on Instagram with the location where they spotted it, and tag @thepantproject, will win a free pair of Pants (worth up to Rs. 2500).

Udit Toshniwal, co-founder and creative director, adds: “Mumbai’s monsoon doesn’t come with warnings—just puddles, splashes, and traffic chaos. And yet, life doesn’t slow down. That’s exactly what inspired the 'Oops Proof' campaign. We didn’t want to just talk about the functionality of our Water Repellent Pants—we wanted to live it, out there on the streets. So we put them right where the mess happens: on buses that weave through the most chaotic parts of the city every single day. With this campaign, we wanted to create something that wasn't just seen, but felt. It’s how we want people to feel when they wear The Pant Project—ready for whatever the day throws at them, and always dressed to take it in stride.”