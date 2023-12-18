Thomas Cook India unveils mixed reality & anamorphic outdoor campaign

The moving display of one of the most scenic train rides in Europe, features the Glacier Express literally popping out of the hoarding.
Thomas Cook, the travel services company that operates across various channels, has used outdoor media in a bold move to generate excitement in both the physical and digital social media realms. This approach, which incorporates mixed reality and anamorphic displays, aims to attract notice and prompt young people in India to share on social media, ultimately boosting Thomas Cook's brand presence and appeal.
To emphasise its campaign theme – Europe, the brand has conceptualised a 3D anamorphic creative that showcases a breath-taking shot of Switzerland’s Glacier Express on a journey across the iconic Brusio Spiral Bridge. The moving display of one of the most scenic train rides in Europe, features the Glacier Express literally popping out of the hoarding, making it an exciting experience for the motorists/pedestrians passing the hoarding.
In addition, Thomas Cook India has also smartly utilised mixed reality to create an illusion of an outdoor hoarding installed at an iconic location in Mumbai. This short video of the outdoor site, showcases a train zipping through the Swiss Alps, while creating an illusion of snow cascading from the hoarding onto the streets, surprising/shocking onlookers.