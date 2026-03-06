Thums Up rolls out cricket-themed airport activation with TFS

Travel Food Services (TFS) has partnered with beverage brand Thums Up for an on-ground campaign across several Indian airports during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The initiative is running until 8 March 2026 and is being executed across airport lounges, bars and quick service restaurant outlets operated by TFS. The campaign is designed to engage travellers during the tournament period, when cricket viewership and fan engagement typically rise.

As part of the activation, travellers purchasing select food-and-beverage combinations that include Thums Up or other Coca-cola beverages can receive branded merchandise or enter chance-to-win promotions. The merchandise includes items such as caps, T-shirts and tumblers.

The campaign also includes visibility across airport spaces through digital screens, menu boards and table-top displays placed across high-traffic zones including lounges, bars and quick service outlets.

To mark the rollout, launch events were organised at airports in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. These events involved airport stakeholders, media representatives, and brand teams, and included the unveiling of campaign merchandise.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Dewan, chief operating officer, Travel Food Services, said: “Airports today are more than transit points. They are spaces where brands can create powerful, memorable experiences. This collaboration with Thums Up allows us to tap into the passion around cricket and bring it alive for travellers through immersive, high-energy activations that combine food, beverage, and sport.”