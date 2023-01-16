Times Prime launches a unique outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub!

The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks.
Times Prime launches unique and relatable outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub to Showcase New Offer Launches and Exclusive Curated Events.
Times Prime, the premium subscription service, today launched its outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon that would showcase the brand's new offer launches and exclusively curated events. The campaign will run for three months and will feature 16 sides of pole kiosks strategically placed throughout the popular shopping and dining destination.
Times Prime has devised an approach that is both unique and relatable, with a tongue-in-cheek communication that targets their products and brands USP. The campaign is designed keeping in mind the audience of Cyberhub and features Hinglish language for building relatability.
"We are thrilled to launch our new outdoor campaign at Cyber Hub, one of the most popular destinations in Gurgaon. We believe that this campaign will be a great way for us to reach our target audience and showcase what makes Times Prime unique and valuable.With our tagline positioning the membership as the only membership that you ever need – a single membership that covers everything from dining, travel, shopping, entertainment and many more."said Harshita Singh, Business Head of Times Prime.
As one of the most preferred lifestyle super-apps, Times Prime offers an extensive range of benefits on a single platform, from shopping to entertainment and lifestyle, brands like Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Google One, and many more. Times Prime positions itself as a unique Super App that curates subscriptions and benefits besides elevating lifestyle with superior & exclusive access to global brands and experiences. The campaign is designed to create a sense of urgency and dramatize the importance of availing the benefits of Times Prime subscription.