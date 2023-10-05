Titan Eye+ launches live OOH campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

The campaign connects with customers in an interactive and engaging way by bringing Ayushman Khurrana 'live' to a kiosk at Phoenix mall in Mumbai.
Titan Eye+, the eyewear retailer, has leveraged innovative technology to launch their promotional campaign, featuring the actor Ayushman Khurrana. The campaign connects with customers in an interactive and engaging way by bringing Ayushman Khurrana 'live' to a kiosk at Phoenix mall in Mumbai.
Titan Eye+ used a Live OOH mall kiosk to feature a life-like image of Ayushman Khurrana that magically comes alive, allowing shoppers to have real-time conversations with the actor about the new line of products the brand has recently launched. The actor is seen actively engaging with passers-by, discussing the unique features and benefits of Titan Eye+ products like SmartGlasses, Luxury Eyeglasses and technologically advanced lenses. Shoppers have been thrilled to interact with the actor in this innovative and immersive way, taking the opportunity to ask questions, seek style advice, and take memorable photos with the kiosk. The new digital film is a culmination of on-ground campaign done by the brand.
Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, marketing head, EyeCare Division, Titan Company said, “Since 2020, we have launched our biggest innovations of the year in Q2. As consumers evolve, so do their expectations from brands. For our 2023 launch, we wanted to do something different, something that’s not been attempted before and is as innovative as our products. Ayushmann Khurrana is a much loved actor for his acting and styling skills and we felt that the live OOH interaction with Ayushmann will be a great way to push the limits of OOH advertising and engage consumers with our new line of products“.
“We had a lot of fun thinking and executing this campaign. We had to launch 5 different innovative products in one go. The challenge was to create intrigue and impact for such a launch. Therefore, we married technology with creativity and executed an innovative idea for such innovative products.” shared Kishore Mohandas, executive creative director, Ogilvy Bangalore
The campaign generated considerable buzz on social media platforms, with shoppers sharing their experiences and photos with Ayushman Khurrana's interactive kiosk. The digital film that sums up the overall initiative is live.