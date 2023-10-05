Titan Eye+ launches live OOH campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Commenting on the new campaign, Maneesh Krishnamurthy, marketing head, EyeCare Division, Titan Company said, “Since 2020, we have launched our biggest innovations of the year in Q2. As consumers evolve, so do their expectations from brands. For our 2023 launch, we wanted to do something different, something that’s not been attempted before and is as innovative as our products. Ayushmann Khurrana is a much loved actor for his acting and styling skills and we felt that the live OOH interaction with Ayushmann will be a great way to push the limits of OOH advertising and engage consumers with our new line of products“.