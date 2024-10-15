Titan's new billboard in Mumbai showcases motorised moon phases

Titan, a watchmaker brand, has unveiled an extraordinary 40ft x 40ft billboard in Mumbai, designed to showcase its newly launched ‘Titan Stellar’ collection. This dynamic installation blends design innovation with advanced technology, featuring a motorised moon display that reflects the lunar phases, capturing the essence of precision and celestial beauty inherent in the Stellar timepieces. The billboard, strategically placed in a high-traffic zone, transforms a traditional advertisement into an immersive brand experience that celebrates the cosmic inspiration behind the collection.

Advertisment

Enhancing this execution is the use of neon acrylic pins and backlit elements, which lend a futuristic and radiant aesthetic to the billboard. The motorised moon mechanism, transitioning through the lunar phases, reflects the artistry and elegance of the watches. As the day fades into night, the billboard undergoes a mesmerising transformation, with the moon glowing brighter and the display evolving into a striking celestial spectacle.

Commenting on the billboard, Aparna Ravi, marketing head, Titan Watches said, "The Titan Stellar collection is an ode to the beauty and precision of celestial movements, and we sought an innovative way to bring that to life. Our collaboration with Laqshya Media Group has resulted in a creative billboard featuring a motorized moon display and advanced neon lighting, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and innovation that define the Stellar collection. Our aim was to create an engaging experience that mirrors the inspiration precision and elegance of our watches, and we hope it leaves a lasting impression on all who experience it.”

Amarjeet Singh Hudda, COO, Laqshya Media, said, “At Laqshya Media Group, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in outdoor advertising. This innovative billboard installation showcases the precision and beauty of Titan Stellar collection and marks a significant leap in how brands can engage audiences in the outdoor space. We’re proud to have created a visual experience that’s as dynamic and timeless as the watches themselves, and this campaign showcases the future of interactive, immersive advertising."