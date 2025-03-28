Truecaller's iPhone push

Srishti Media, a full-stack media agency, has launched an expansive integrated campaign for Truecaller, designed specifically to engage iPhone users across eight of India’s most influential cities. The campaign aims to position Truecaller as an essential communication app for iPhone users, enhancing their experience with safer and smarter call management.

Reaching users at every possible touchpoint, the campaign integrates high-impact print ads in top national publications. The outdoor strategy included branding across iconic city locations, busy marketplaces, hangout zones, offices, and malls, alongside premium in-flight visibility. The digital leg of the campaign ensured Truecaller’s presence across OTT platforms like Hotstar, Zee5, and MX Player, while also securing display integrations on e-commerce platforms Amazon and OLX and quick commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto. To achieve precision targeting, display ads are also deployed across handset-specific platforms, ensuring iPhone users engage with the brand seamlessly throughout their daily journey.

Speaking on the campaign, Mandeep Malhotra, founder & CEO, Srishti Media, said, “This campaign reflects Truecaller’s deep commitment to the iPhone user base in India. With strategic placements across physical and digital touchpoints, we’ve ensured the message reaches users wherever they are — from their morning paper to their OTT screens and mobile handsets.”