UNIQLO brings HEATTECH-themed train wraps to Delhi Metro

UNIQLO has introduced a HEATTECH-themed branding activation on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line as temperatures begin to drop across the capital. The month-long initiative, running from 24 November to 24 December 2025, features two fully wrapped trains comprising eight coaches each.

Advertisment

The branding takeover brings HEATTECH’s visual identity into daily commuter spaces, offering prominent visibility across Delhi and Gurgaon. HEATTECH, known for its lightweight thermal wear designed to retain warmth, remains one of the brand’s key winter categories.

The wraps highlight the product’s signature proposition—thin, warm innerwear engineered using fabric designed to convert body moisture into heat. The activation also extends to high-traffic stations including Rajiv Chowk, INA and Sikandarpur, positioning the campaign along some of the network’s busiest commuter routes.

By placing the branding across heavily used transit points, the initiative signals UNIQLO’s continued push to shape winterwear visibility through large-scale, high-frequency outdoor formats.