Virat Kohli aces Rage Coffee’s OOH campaign in Delhi/NCR

The company has rolled out a 2 months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the company’s home turf in New Delhi/NCR
Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged coffee products, has rolled out a 2 months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign at the company’s home turf in New Delhi/NCR.
Virat Kohli, the star India cricketer and Rage Coffee’s brand ambassador, will be an integral part of the campaign as the face of the brand. The campaign is divided into two phases. The first cycle would emphasize Virat Kohli captivating the attention of Ragers by holding the brand new coffee jars that were imagined, designed and manufactured in India, with the core message that is sent out being – Rage Coffee is Virat Kohli’s favorite coffee brand.
The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new and elegantly styled jars covered with vibrant and energy-inspiring brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages. The New Rage Jars have been a dream in the making for over a year. We were driven by the idea of creating an iconic yet sustainable product, to ignite a new revolution in glass making, especially in India. Today we’re proud to present to you the combined labor of our passion and perseverance. Behold, the all new Rage Jars; imagined, designed and manufactured in India. These glass jars are 100% sustainable and carry a unique design that’s easily identifiable ensuring a unique brand position for Rage in its category. The campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s already impressive brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.
Articulating about the campaign, Bharat Sethi, Founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “At the heart of our corporate identity lies a brand that has been made by the community of Ragers. Our media marketing mix has been underpinned by creativity and meticulous planning to create a brand that’s easily relatable for the everyday coffee lover. With Virat Kohli leading the charge and positive responses coming in quickly in our OOH campaigns, we are off to a great start. We hope to get the attention of many new Ragers through the campaign and get them on board as we continue the journey with originality and innovation.”