Virat Kohli aces Rage Coffee’s OOH campaign in Delhi/NCR

The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new and elegantly styled jars covered with vibrant and energy-inspiring brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages. The New Rage Jars have been a dream in the making for over a year. We were driven by the idea of creating an iconic yet sustainable product, to ignite a new revolution in glass making, especially in India. Today we’re proud to present to you the combined labor of our passion and perseverance. Behold, the all new Rage Jars; imagined, designed and manufactured in India. These glass jars are 100% sustainable and carry a unique design that’s easily identifiable ensuring a unique brand position for Rage in its category. The campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s already impressive brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.