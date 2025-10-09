Virat Kohli teams up with Duroflex to redefine festive wellness

This festive season, Duroflex is taking over the streets of Bengaluru with a clever OOH campaign featuring cricket icon Virat Kohli and his trusted Duropedic mattress. The campaign draws an intriguing parallel between how shoppers demand certifications for their gold, electronics, and sarees—but rarely for the mattress they sleep on.

Strategically placed across high-traffic areas in the city, the campaign’s witty lines ask, “Why not the same standards for your mattress?”—urging consumers to prioritise doctor-certified quality for better sleep.









The outdoor blitz is complemented by a brand film where Kohli spotlights Duropedic, featuring a five-zone support system recommended by doctors and approved by the National Health Academy. The film emphasises that restful sleep is the true foundation of festive joy and energy.

In a season marked by shopping marathons, family gatherings, and late-night celebrations, Duroflex’s campaign highlights that quality sleep is as vital as any festive purchase. Influencers are amplifying this idea on social media, sharing real stories of festive exhaustion and how doctor-certified mattresses help restore energy.

Ullas Vijay, chief marketing officer, Duroflex Group, said: “Indians don’t compromise on quality during festive shopping. We check hallmarks, certifications, and authenticity before every purchase. Yet, we spend a third of our lives on a mattress without asking if it’s doctor-certified. This campaign challenges that blind spot and urges consumers to make informed choices by opting for a mattress that supports their well-being.



"This festive season, when tiring preparations and late-night celebrations cut into sleep hours, we bring our doctor-recommended and ace cricketer Virat Kohli-approved Duropedic mattress. With a targeted five-zone support system, the mattress delivers the restorative sleep you need to enjoy the festivities with your loved ones."

The Duropedic mattress, recently recognised as Product of the Year, uses a five-zone support system that adapts to body weight and posture, helping align the spine and reduce back pain. Built with a dual-density layer and 40% recycled yarn from PET bottles, it reflects Duroflex’s commitment to both comfort and sustainability.