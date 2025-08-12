Wipro’s Chandrika Soap launches outdoor campaign in Karnataka and Goa

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has initiated a month-long outdoor advertising campaign for Chandrika Soap, focusing on the theme ‘Double Ayurveda for Double Benefits.’ The activity, executed in partnership with Laqshya Media Group, is being carried out across Mangalore, Mysore, South Goa, and North Goa.

The campaign features a mix of large-format billboards and bus queue shelters in high-footfall locations, including Mysore’s Sayyaji Rao Road, Mangalore’s Kankanady Circle, and Goa’s Panjim riverfront. Visuals retain Chandrika’s green-and-gold colour palette, with updated designs showing coconut oil imagery and brand ambassador Keerthy Suresh.

“At Wipro, we continually reimagine our brand to connect meaningfully with consumers. The Chandrika Soap OOH campaign, in partnership with Laqshya Media Group, reflects this vision. Rooted in Chandrika’s heritage of natural purity and wellness, the campaign brings our brand to life with renewed relevance, reinforcing trust and engagement in a dynamic market,” said Prasanna Rai, senior vice president, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

Laqshya Media Group stated that the focus of the campaign was on combining prominent formats with consistent placements to maintain brand presence.

The activity will run for one month, with coverage across key urban and tourist areas in Karnataka and Goa.