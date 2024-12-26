Xiaomi showcases new phone’s durability with CGI-driven OOH campaign

Xiaomi India, a global technology company, has launched an out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign that merges CGI technology and live action. The campaign, featuring the Redmi Note 14 5G Series, showcases the durability of this 'daredevil' smartphone. The campaign set the internet abuzz and turned heads on the streets of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad with its billboard campaign, merging CGI with live action to showcase the durability of the smartphone.

Advertisment

Placed at iconic locations of Connaught Place in Delhi and MG Road in Bengaluru, Marine Drive in Mumbai, Charminar in Hyderabad, the campaign highlights the core strength - durability in extreme conditions of the smartphone in a manner that caught the attention of the audiences and sparked conversations both offline and online.

At the core of this campaign is an activation that uses a mix of CGI and live-action to showcase the phone’s toughness designed to withstand the rigors of daily life. The video opens with a CGI enabled smartphone popping out of the billboard which takes the viewers by surprise and escalates further when a real smartphone falls on the ground. This turn of events creates anxiety among the viewers who fear that the smartphone run over by a vehicle would not withstand the extreme condition, but it does. The video captures consumer emotions of fear, anxiety, surprise, and relief simultaneously igniting their confidence in the product.

The activity has not only resonated on the ground but also sparked interesting conversations online, with the hashtag #RedmiNote14series trending on Twitter with a reach of over 8.6 million users.

“We are committed to consistently push the boundaries of smartphone technology to keep up with the lifestyles of our consumers. With the Redmi Note 14 5G Series, we wanted to go beyond traditional product launches and engage our audience, giving them a first-hand experience of the product’s durability and strength. We wanted to get creative with our approach to showcasing the features of our product. With this dynamic and innovative campaign, we have combined the virtual world with reality to offer a reliable companion in the Redmi Note 14. The incredible response—both on the ground and across social media—gave us confidence about how much our consumers resonate with the idea and how the product keeps up with the everyday hustle of our users,” said Suraksha R, director, marketing, Xiaomi India.

The smartphone is now available for purchase across all retail stores and online.