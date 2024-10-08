Youngun crafts humorous OOH ads for Cleartrip’s 'Big Billion Days' campaign

Youngun, a creative marketing agency, has successfully extended Cleartrip’s Big Billion Days campaign with a fresh and humorous take on out-of-home (OOH) advertising. The billboards, strategically placed at DLF Cyber Hub/Cyber City, are designed to resonate with corporate employees in Delhi and Gurugram.

The creative visuals feature relatable scenarios, targeting the everyday frustrations of corporate life — from dealing with a toxic boss, navigating traffic jams, and missing concert ticket, to handling breakups and office politics. Each situation humorously contrasts a negative response (marked with a red X) with a far more appealing, escapist alternative, made possible by Cleartrip’s travel offerings (marked with a green check).

With slogans such as “Life Mat Jhelo, Bas Niklo!” the campaign uses humour as a stress buster, motivating busy office-goers to swap their daily grind for a much-deserving holiday. The campaign runs in tandem with Cleartrip’s broader Big Billion Days promotion, highlighting deals on flights, including international destinations.

Cleartrip’s collaboration with Youngun for the OOH campaign adds a fun, relatable edge to its original message, connecting emotionally with its audience while emphasising the value of taking a break. The campaign serves as a timely reminder to corporate professionals to step away from the stress of work and indulge in much-needed vacations, thanks to Cleartrip’s travel offers.

Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO of Youngun, shared, “With this campaign, we wanted to create something that instantly resonates with the corporate crowd and frustrations of everyday office-goers. These ads are meant to be both eye-opening and entertaining, encouraging people to take a break from their stressful routines and make the most of Cleartrip’s exciting offers during the festive season.”

Tapping into the everyday realities of corporate life, we wanted to bring a humorous twist to Cleartrip's Big Billion Days campaign. Partnering with Youngun, we created a series of ads that resonate with our audience in a lighthearted yet impactful way. By highlighting the value of taking a well-deserved break, our OOH campaign aims to connect emotionally and remind busy professionals that there’s always a perfect getaway waiting for them with Cleartrip,” said Tavleen Bhatia, CMO, Cleartrip.