Zepto launches OOH campaign to boost 'SuperSaver' proposition

Zepto has launched its SuperSaver OOH campaign across 11 cities and 62 towns over 10 days. Executed by Ideacafe.agency, the campaign targeted areas near Zepto’s delivery hubs and high-density zones to reach its core audience.

Zepto has introduced SuperSaver, a service aimed at value-focused shoppers. With a minimum order value of Rs. 1,000, users can access discounts across categories including daily essentials and electronics, with delivery in minutes.

The media mix included impact hoardings, bus shelters, and unipoles, ensuring high visibility and maximum recall across touchpoints.

Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture officer at Zepto, said, “SuperSaver is one of our most exciting propositions yet — it’s built for value-seeking users who want the best of everything, delivered fast. With this OOH campaign, our goal was to drive mass awareness and traffic across key markets, and we’re already seeing an incredible response. Ideacafe has been a fantastic partner in amplifying our message at scale — from high-traffic zones to local residential clusters, their strategic placement has helped us show up exactly where our audience is. It’s a great start, and we’re just getting warmed up.”

Nabendu Bhattacharyya, founder of Ideacafe.agency, added, “We are delighted to have been chosen by Zepto to collaborate on this campaign. It was an absolute pleasure to work with the Zepto team, who are by far one of the most progressive and aware clients when it comes to the usage of OOH media.”