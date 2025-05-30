Abhishek Bachchan tops Indian Streaming Academy’s 2025 Steraming & Digital Power List

The Indian Streaming Academy (ISA), an institution celebrating OTT platforms and storytelling, has released the 2025 edition of the Top 100 Streaming & Digital Power List. The list features actors, creators, showrunners, podcasters, platform leaders, and studio executives from India’s streaming ecosystem.

Actors occupy the first three ranks: Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The highest-ranked non-actor is Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati), who holds the fourth position.

Sharing his thoughts on this momentous list, Vishnu Induri, Founder of the Indian Streaming Academy, said:

“India’s digital storytelling landscape is at its most exciting inflection point. With creators emerging from every corner of the country and stories resonating across borders, the Power List is a celebration of the minds shaping our entertainment future. It’s not just about content; it’s about cultural impact, and this list honours those who are rewriting the rules.”

Adding his perspective on the significance of the list in today’s digital era, Raj Nayak, Co-founder of the Indian Streaming Academy, commented: “Streaming has democratised storytelling in a way we’ve never seen before. Today, an idea from a small town can inspire a global audience. The Power List is our way of acknowledging those who are not just chasing trends but setting them—those who combine creativity with courage to move the needle forward in the digital age.”

The release of the Power List precedes the second edition of the NEXA Streaming Academy Awards, scheduled for July 5, 2025, at the JIO Convention Centre, Mumbai.