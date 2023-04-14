aha introduces limited time offer for Telugu-speaking audiences

The offer is priced at just Rs 99, and give access to some of the most popular Telugu content available.
aha introduce the limited-time mobile pack exclusively for Telugu-speaking audiences across India on its popular streaming service. Priced at just Rs 99, this mobile pack offers unparalleled access to some of the most popular Telugu content available today.
As mobile usage continues to skyrocket across India, aha is proud to offer this unique opportunity for audiences to experience its vast library of high-quality, locally produced content on their mobile devices. The platform boasts over 2000+ hours of content, including 350+ hours of exclusive and original programming, and has garnered 32 million app downloads and 12 million monthly active users, making it one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms in India.
With the new Rs 99 mobile pack, users can enjoy hit shows such as Telugu Indian Idol 2, Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Newsense, Intinti Ramayanam, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Das Ki Dhamki, and much more. The content line-up includes a diverse range of genres, including daily serials, K-drama, news, and games, making it a comprehensive entertainment option for Telugu-speaking audiences.
Commenting on the mobile pack, Rakesh CK, Head – SVOD & Business Strategy at aha, stated, "We offer Telugu-speaking audiences in India a convenient and affordable way to experience our high-quality, locally produced content with our new Rs. 99 mobile pack. As a fast-growing OTT platform, aha understands the demand for flexibility and value for money in digital entertainment. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers while supporting the growth of the regional entertainment industry."
aha, which initially launched as a 100% Telugu OTT platform in 2020, has now expanded to include aha Tamil, providing 100% Tamil web series, reality shows, and movies. The platform has also expanded its overseas network to the US, UK, Australia, and Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, catering to the entertainment needs of diverse audiences.