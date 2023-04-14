aha introduces limited time offer for Telugu-speaking audiences

Commenting on the mobile pack, Rakesh CK, Head – SVOD & Business Strategy at aha, stated, "We offer Telugu-speaking audiences in India a convenient and affordable way to experience our high-quality, locally produced content with our new Rs. 99 mobile pack. As a fast-growing OTT platform, aha understands the demand for flexibility and value for money in digital entertainment. We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers while supporting the growth of the regional entertainment industry."